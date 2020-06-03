Gov. Kelly announces $9 million awarded to Community Development Block Grant

Governor Laura Kelly announced that almost $9 million has been awarded to the Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response Supplement funds in 66 Kansan communities.

“Kansans have faced unprecedented challenges during the past few months due to COVID-19,” says Governor Kelly. “Our communities need relief – and they need it now. I’m pleased to announce additional resources to help Kansans navigate through the recovery process. These grants will help our communities rebuild their economies and support Kansas families.”

The grants were available for the Economic Development and Meal Programs categories of the CDBG-CV. The Economic Development grants help local businesses retain jobs for low-income residents by covering expenses such as inventory, utilities and wages. The Meal Program grants are available to be directed to organizations such as Meals on Wheels, local food banks or support organizations that provide meals to kids.

“The COVID-19 crisis has left many communities searching for resources to support their residents and businesses,” says Secretary of Commerce David Toland. “The CDBG-CV award provides cities and counties the ability to determine where the greatest need in their community lies and to provide some relief as we move into the recovery phase of the crisis.”

Awards are as follows:

Abilene $132,000

Allen County $132,000

Anderson County $132,000

Atchison $132,000

Baldwin City $132,000

Beloit $132,000

Bourbon County $132,000

Chanute $132,000

Cherokee County $169,200

Cimarron $132,000

Clay County $132,000

Cloud County $132,000

Coffeyville $167,000

Crawford County $132,000

Derby $132,000

Dodge City $132,000

Ellsworth $132,000

Ellsworth County $132,000

Emporia $167,000

Eudora $132,000

Eureka $167,000

Fort Scott $132,000

Franklin County $132,000

Garden City $132,000

Garnett $132,000

Girard $169,200

Gove County $132,000

Graham County $167,000

Harper $152,000

Horton $167,000

Hoxie $173,600

Hutchinson $132,000

Independence $167,000

Jackson County $132,000

Jewell County $132,000

Junction City $167,000

Labette County $132,000

Liberal $132,000

Linn County $132,000

Louisburg $132,000

Marion County $167,000

Marquette $66,000

Marshall County $132,000

McPherson $132,000

Mitchell County $132,000

Montgomery County $132,000

Mulvane $132,000

Neosho County $169,200

Oberlin $80,600

Osborne County $132,000

Ottawa $132,000

Parsons $132,000

Phillips County $132,000

Pittsburg $170,300

Pleasanton $132,000

Reno County $132,000

Russell County $173,600

Scott County $132,000

Sheridan County $132,000

Sherman County $132,000

Smith County $132,000

Thomas County $132,000

Unified Greeley County $55,000

Wallace County $132,000

Wilson $77,000

Wilson County $132,000

For more information visit the Kansas Commerce webpage.

