Gov. Kelly announces $9 million awarded to Community Development Block Grant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -- Governor Laura Kelly announced that almost $9 million has been awarded to the Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response Supplement funds in 66 Kansan communities.
“Kansans have faced unprecedented challenges during the past few months due to COVID-19,” says Governor Kelly. “Our communities need relief – and they need it now. I’m pleased to announce additional resources to help Kansans navigate through the recovery process. These grants will help our communities rebuild their economies and support Kansas families.”
The grants were available for the Economic Development and Meal Programs categories of the CDBG-CV. The Economic Development grants help local businesses retain jobs for low-income residents by covering expenses such as inventory, utilities and wages. The Meal Program grants are available to be directed to organizations such as Meals on Wheels, local food banks or support organizations that provide meals to kids.
“The COVID-19 crisis has left many communities searching for resources to support their residents and businesses,” says Secretary of Commerce David Toland. “The CDBG-CV award provides cities and counties the ability to determine where the greatest need in their community lies and to provide some relief as we move into the recovery phase of the crisis.”
Awards are as follows:
Abilene $132,000
Allen County $132,000
Anderson County $132,000
Atchison $132,000
Baldwin City $132,000
Beloit $132,000
Bourbon County $132,000
Chanute $132,000
Cherokee County $169,200
Cimarron $132,000
Clay County $132,000
Cloud County $132,000
Coffeyville $167,000
Crawford County $132,000
Derby $132,000
Dodge City $132,000
Ellsworth $132,000
Ellsworth County $132,000
Emporia $167,000
Eudora $132,000
Eureka $167,000
Fort Scott $132,000
Franklin County $132,000
Garden City $132,000
Garnett $132,000
Girard $169,200
Gove County $132,000
Graham County $167,000
Harper $152,000
Horton $167,000
Hoxie $173,600
Hutchinson $132,000
Independence $167,000
Jackson County $132,000
Jewell County $132,000
Junction City $167,000
Labette County $132,000
Liberal $132,000
Linn County $132,000
Louisburg $132,000
Marion County $167,000
Marquette $66,000
Marshall County $132,000
McPherson $132,000
Mitchell County $132,000
Montgomery County $132,000
Mulvane $132,000
Neosho County $169,200
Oberlin $80,600
Osborne County $132,000
Ottawa $132,000
Parsons $132,000
Phillips County $132,000
Pittsburg $170,300
Pleasanton $132,000
Reno County $132,000
Russell County $173,600
Scott County $132,000
Sheridan County $132,000
Sherman County $132,000
Smith County $132,000
Thomas County $132,000
Unified Greeley County $55,000
Wallace County $132,000
Wilson $77,000
Wilson County $132,000
For more information visit the Kansas Commerce webpage.