Gov. Kelly addresses Kansans' Coronavirus concerns in press conference

Governor Laura Kelly held a press conference earlier today to address the public's concern about novel Coronavirus.

Kelly was joined by Doctor Lee Norman from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, and Kansas Adjutant General Lee Taffanelli.

They said their top priority is to ensure Kansans that they are safe and that their government is working with other agencies to prepare for a potential case in the state of Kansas.

Governor Kelley says as of today there are no confirmed cases in the state but a few Kansans have undergone testing, however those tests have come back negative.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says they have been working closely with the CDC and have been participating in planning exercises which review local support functions and processes.

“Kansas was one of the first states to have it's KDHE lab certified by the CDC outside of Atlanta to test for Covid- 19. This means that we have cut down the testing time for suspected cases from days to mere hours providing reliable and time relevant information to patients and health care professionals,” said Governor Kelly.

The KDHE has created an online resource center on their website where the public can go to learn more about the Coronavirus and have their frequently asked questions answered.