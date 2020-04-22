Gov. Kelly & Dr. Norman discuss possibility of 2nd Coronavirus wave

Governor Kelly says she is keeping an eye on many factors to help her decide the best time for Kansas to re-open.

“While we are not ready to announce specific numbers we know that our recovery timeline will be determined prominently by our testing capacity, our hospital surge capacity, our personal protective equipment supply, and our tracing operations.”

While Kelly says re-starting the economy is important, the health of Kansans is the top priority.

“Businesses have changed drastically over a short period of time and while everyone is eager to get back to work as quickly as possible, all of my conversations that I have had so far with the business community indicate that the safety of their workers, their customers, and the community is paramount.”

KDHE Secretary Doctor Lee Norman says the possibility of a second wave of Coronavirus is also important to consider.

“We are quite certain, like other pandemics, that there will be a second wave into the fall and winter. If it follows the pattern that we’ve seen in other decades and other centuries, it will be a higher peak then what it was in this first peak.”

Governor Kelly says she is already preparing for a second peak.

“As we move from phase one, ease into phase two and then if we get into phase three or beyond and the wave hits again, we’ll start pulling it back so that’s anticipated.”

