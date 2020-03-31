Gov. Kelly issues new executive order to help unemployed Kansans

The global pandemic has taken a toll on both businesses and employees.

Governor Laura Kelly says Kansas is currently facing an overabundance of unemployed individuals.

“We went from an average of 1,800 unemployment claims per week, at the beginning of the month to over 60,000 as of Sunday”

In fact, additional help had to be brought in to the department of labor to handle the overload.

Governor Kelly issued an executive order that will allow recently unemployed Kansans to receive benefits quicker and easier.

“The order will allow Kansans to draw down new federal resources from unemployment insurance programs. The federal stimulus package passed by congress last week will make more Kansans eligible for unemployment benefits even gate workers and small business owners who did not previously qualify.”

The Governor also is temporarily backing off certain requirements.

"Under this measure the waiting week requirement for unemployment benefits is temporarily waived for all claimants, second the requirement that Kansans receiving unemployment benefits actively seek work each week is temporarily waived”

Affected workers also will get an extra boost.

"All Kansans eligible for unemployment will receive six hundred dollars more in benefits per week more than doubling the total amount Kansans would receive under state law”