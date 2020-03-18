Goodyear to suspend manufacturing company-wide, including Topeka

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company says they will suspend their manufacturing in the United States, including Topeka.

The suspension will last through at least April 3 or until further notice.

They said they will conduct a phased shut down across the company’s tire, retread and chemical plants.

The suspension also includes Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, and Mexico. Its facility in Peru was closed earlier this week.

“The company will closely monitor the local conditions surrounding its warehouse and distribution operations, as well as inventory and supply levels to continue delivery of Goodyear products,” they said in a release.