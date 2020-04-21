Goodyear to start phased opening of some US plants

Goodyear says they are planning on opening some of their plants in the United States, but did not say if Topeka would be one of those facilities.

According to a spokesperson, the company is planning on a phased restart of production in the second quarter, starting with its commercial truck tire facilities.

“Decisions to resume production will be based on an evaluation of market demand signals, inventory and supply levels, as well as the company’s ability to safeguard the health of its associates.”

Topeka makes commercial truck tires, but they did not say if they Topeka facility would be one of those to open.

They say their U.S. plants have temporarily suspended operations until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.