Goodwill battles to continue its 126-year history

Most everyone counts on Goodwilll as a reliable dropoff site to donate items you don’t need, which people can buy to support the mission of the organization. But the pandemic has turned its operations upside down.

CEO Ed Lada told 13’s Ralph Hipp their toughest decision was laying off 78% of their employees, and that the current stay at home orders make it impossible for them to operate their retail side as they once did. 440 Goodwill workers had to be furloughed. Lada says in the current wave of businesses that want to get up and running again, they want to return to normal sooner rather than later.

“The decisions happened so quickly, everything on an hour-by-hour basis. We were looking at the cash models to figure out ‘how do we survive?’ This without any clear pathway for long term success, and the big question being ‘how do we sustain our 126-year history?”

Lada also discussed their mission of employing quite a few people who have disabilities or special needs, which was another very difficult part of their layoff problem at Goodwill. He said their biggest challenge moving forward is learning what kinds of jobs are going to be around for the people they serve.. jobs for them to come back to later.

“Our Goodwill stores are meant to be transitional job opportunities to be launching pads for people with disabilities and other barriers to take on for their economic self stability. Our concerns are their lack of access to the internet and digital skills and being able to search for jobs.”

Lada reminds Northeast Kansans to “hang on to what you’ve got” and to NOT DONATE any items to their stores while the coronavirus outbreak continues. But he’s hoping in Eastern Kansas, the Topeka location near 21st and Fairlawn will be their first location to re-open.