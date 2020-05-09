Goodwill Topeka reopens store and donation center

Goodwill Topeka reopened its doors Monday, May 4 and is welcoming donations and customers back to the store with new safety measures put into place while it was closed for the last six weeks.

“The main thing that we were looking at over the last few weeks while we were shut down all we can do in terms of safety measures in terms of entering and exiting the store we have social distancing guidelines,” Trent Wunstel the Chief Operating Officer of MoKan Goodwill said Friday.

Customers can expect a one-way flow of traffic throughout the store and are encouraged to wear a facemask and gloves in the store.

Those interested in donating goods to the store can still drop off their items which will be placed in lockdown for at least three days before being stocked on shelves.

People can donate their iteams at either a donation container or have an attendent remove their items.

Donation attendents, like all team members are required to wear gloves and a mask.

As materials become available, Wunstel said employees will be required to take their temperature when coming to work.

“We’re airing on the side of conservatism to make sure our employees and our customers are as safe as possible,” he said.

At checkout, employees and shoppers are seperated by a glass screen and have the option to through contactless credit or debit card payment options.

According to Goodwill Topeka General Manager Lakeeth Boyd all team members at the Topeka location have returned to work.

“We’re getting used to wearing the gloves and the masks after being gone for a month,” Boyd said Friday. “It’s a bit different but we’re all ready to come back and support our mission and show what Goodwill is all about.”

Boyd said the re-opening has seen positive feedback with many regular customers.

“It feels great to be back for the community and getting things done at the right prices to help people and their families and support the community here in Topeka.”

Goodwill Topeka is operating on modified store hours Sunday-Saturday 11am- 7pm.

