Goodcents offering bulk items during COVID-19

In response to the outbreak of COVID-19, Goodcents, the Topeka-area sub sandwich franchise, is looking to help guests stay home and stock their fridges by delivering some of the essentials, in addition to providing fully-cooked meals to go.

Topeka-area franchise owners of Goodcents Subs are now offering bulk products - meat, cheese, and bread - for curbside pickup or delivery. Meat and cheese is $5 a pound and freshly baked bread is 75 cents a loaf. Franchise owners hope this curbside deli can help keep their restaurants open - and staff employed.

Items can be purchased in store, online, over the phone or on the Goodcents app. Available by-the-pound meats include turkey, ham, oven-roasted chicken, salami, bologna, pepperoni and capicola.

“We know everyone’s hurting right now, so we’re trying to get creative and innovate in a way that our guests actually need. With so many people safely at home, we want to make sure we can get them some of the basics we already serve,” said Mike O’Toole, President of the De Soto-based franchise. “Doing so allows us to make sure we continue to support both our guests and employees.”

Each Goodcents franchise is a locally-owned business. The 70 stores employ more than 1,000 people.

Goodcents is also offering reduced To-Go Meals, single-serving refrigerated meals ready for immediate pickup. All meals are now $5.

Goodcents says their franchises are "taking extra precautions" for both curbside and delivery services to ensure proper sanitation.