Good Kids spread spring cheer

Many area kids are using some of their time at home to learn - and teach - lessons in kindness.

Jan let us know about her grandchildren: Liam, 12; Cole, 9; and Caroline, 6. The trio recently decided to make 'happy spring' cards for residents in York Square at Aldersgate Village.

The people living in that community have Alzheimer's Disease, and the kids thought some cheery greetings would brighten their days.

They also have a special resident they hoped they could make smile -- their great-grandmother!

The greetings had to be sent -- not delivered face to face, of course -- because our care facilities cannot have visitors right now, in order to keep residents safe from COVID-19 - all the more reason to do something special for them.

If you'd like to nominate a Good Kid, email ralph,hipp@wibw.com - Good Kids airs Tuesday on 13 NEWS at 10.