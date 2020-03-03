Good Kids perform in the Topeka Youth Philharmonic

The Topeka Symphony Youth Orchestras include 85 good kids in three orchestras. Some of the students in the Topeka Symphony Youth Philharmonic spent part of February 15 at the Kansas Children's Discovery Center, playing concert pieces and helping younger students learn about their instruments. They also joined performing in concert on March 1st.

Two of these special kids were Walker Wilson and Lydia Stockdale.

Walker is a violist in the group, but also plays violin, and piano. He is a 7th grader at Washburn Rural Middle School. When he isn't playing his instruments, he is busy composing music or playing tennis and video games. He hopes to be a musical composer or graphic designer in the future.

Lydia (pictured on this article page) is an active cellist who plays in the Robinson Middle School Orchestra, The Topeka Cello Collective as well as the Youth Philharmonic. She also sings and plays guitar. Lydia is a member of Robinson's Scholar's Bowl team and hopes to pursue a career in criminal justice. Proud to salute them as Good Kids!