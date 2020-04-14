Good Kid misses out on chance for cheerleading championship

We reach into the collegiate levels to salute a young woman who’s spent years cheering her teams on... and hoped to compete this month for a National Championship for Kansas State. Kami Wells is a former Shawnee Heights T-bird who cheered for years, before taking her talents to Manhattan.

In a strange coincidence to our Good Kids story from last week, Kami also prepped her squad for the Nationals to be held in Daytona Beach, Florida later this month until the pandemic dashed the ‘Cats April travel plans.

Kami also spent years with the Fierce Cats Cheer service group, where she served as a volunteer judge for prep competitions, or helped the girls with their game day preparations at two high schools in our area. She’d also helped as a volunteer for Special Olympics of Kansas. They were planning their statewide games last Month, before COVID cancelled the Special Olympics statewide.

But we take a moment this week to thank Kami Wells for cheering her teams on, and serving. She will see “in which way” she will graduate Summa Cum Laude from Kansas State in May. Then it’s on to Dallas, where she plans to begin work for a licensing/ retailing company there.

Thanks, Kami!