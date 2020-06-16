Good Kid Trystan Cheung is a well-rounded Junior Blue

In this summer of the Class of 2020, we're honoring some outstanding Good Kids who've wrapped up terrific school years.

And Ralph has more pictures of them that are yearbook worthy.

Trystan Cheung is the teen we're honoring, after meeting him before his dance appearances in the Nutcracker over the holiday season. He is well-rounded beyond his ballet skills. Trystan is an excellent violinist, who's a member of the Zero Hour Orchestra. You could also find him fine-tuning his collection drive to help children with their school fees and supplies.

He also earned some impressive ranks. Trystan is a Vice-President of Washburn Rural's National Honor Society. in his work for NHS, Cheung led a fundraising effort to help a village in Bangladesh. He was also named as one of the Captains of the Junior Blues Varsity Soccer Team.

Best of luck, Trystan, we're happy to honor you as a 13 News Good Kid!