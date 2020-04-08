Good Kid Marine Corps JROTC Cadets gave it all they had

We’re giving a Good Kids shoutout at the end of this unusual school year to the Topeka High Marine Corps JROTC Drill and Ceremonies team this week. They submitted an awesome video to earn the right to compete at the Nationals in Daytona Beach, Florida later this month. They were chosen as one of 16 schools to earn the right to compete, according to their Gunnery Sergeants Jason Morrison and Brad Stallbaumer. The cadets were heartened and excited that their 6am practices really paid off for them!

Then came the coronavirus pandemic.

The Marine Corps has cancelled all of its non-essential events until May, and while the Trojan Marine units were excited about the prospect of competing in Florida, they were obviously disappointed in the COVID cancellation.

So if we may, we would like to let ALL OF YOU KNOW they accomplished this! They’re led by Seniors Venita Large, Isabella James, and Cadet Commanding Officer Dylan Weichert.. along with Junior Dann Pulgarin. Dann will have the opportunity to lead them back to the Nationals next year. Most of the team members are underclassmen, too. So Congrats from 13 News to these outstanding Topeka High Marine unit members!