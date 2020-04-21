Good Kid Isabel also wears the crown as Little Ms. Wheelchair Kansas

It’s a pageant you may not hear about very often... the competition to find a new Ms. Wheelchair Kansas to go on to Nationals and wear the crown to represent the whole country.

Organizer Carrie Greenwood reports that our two state winners were crowned in Lawrence in mid-March.. Ms. Wheelchair Kansas is Hillary Garrett from Manhattan. And the state’s Little Ms. Wheelchair title holder is this week’s Good Kid, 11-year old Isabel Einwich from Bel Aire, Kansas. This outstanding young lady is finishing 6th Grade at Wichita’s Robinson Middle School, where she enjoys all her classes, sports, and especially Adaptive Sports in the Sedgwick County area. Isabel was born with Spina Bifida... has hearing in just one ear, and still lights up the room when she comes in.

She is very active in giving her hours to help her communities, and even makes the trip over to Kansas City to volunteer at their Ronald McDonald House. Isabel is an avid reader who also loves to write, and show off her artistic talents, too. A big thank you to Isabel Einwich as we salute kids and teens from all over Kansas during this time.. and hope she enjoys her reign as the Little Ms! She and Hillary will hold their titles for two years during the pandemic and hope to compete nationally in 2021.