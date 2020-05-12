Good Kid Alex Stewart wrapping up terrific times at Topeka High

Good Kids is also proud to include Seniors in the Class of 2020 who will miss out on their chance to wear their caps and gowns, shake hands, hug family, and get their high school diplomas. So we're saluting them in our own way!

Alex Stewart has had a phenomenal four seasons at Topeka High, performing many times in plays and musicals as an actor and singer. He was invited to perform in Orlando as part of the Honors Performance National Choir. But that may not top Alex's experience of performing along with 200 other students from around the world in Carnegie Hall!

Even with all those hours of displaying his talents, he has kept his GPA at a high level.. a 4.3 average as he now prepares for his collegiate career to start at Emporia State. Hats off to you, Alex Stewart, as this week's Good Kid.