Golfing, another way to exercise while maintaining social distance

Golfers of all ages were out today at the Stagg Hill Golf Club in Manhattan, getting out of the house to enjoy the sun and slight breeze, while still practicing social distance.

Management at Stagg Hill Golf Club have made numerous changes to follow the social distance recommendations while allowing golfers to enjoy the nice weather.

Golf carts are being sanitized before and after each use, and are being check out one person per cart.

The clubhouse has been closed, and golfers can check in through the snack bar window to maximize distance between the public and the employees.

They have also removed ball washers, and rakes from the course as well as pencils and score cards, which have been replaced by a smartphone app for scoring.

“Just trying to keep people, coming out, and keep them happy. We’ve also taken away half of our range mats…so…to create some distancing between people.” Stagg Hill Golf Club, general manager and director of golf, Chad Myers says.

Tables have also been removed from the patio area and the chairs have been secured together, so they cannot be grouped closer than six feet apart. Golf is just one way you can get some fresh air while under the stay at home order.