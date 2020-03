A GoFundMe is raising money for the family of a police officer from Perry who was killed in a traffic accident over the weekend.

According to the Wellsville Police Department, Officer Bryon Virtue died Saturday morning due to injuries sustained in a Douglas County crash.

He was heading to work in Wellsville from his home in Perry.

According to his obituary, Virtue was the father of five children and had another on the way.

Virtue was 30 years old.