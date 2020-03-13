Global fund launched to raise funds for COVID-19 pandemic

The World Health Organization's chief has launched a global fund on Friday to raise money to help the world's nations respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said "every dollar donated is a dollar towards saving lives." He told a news conference in Geneva that "funds raised will be used to coordinate the response." He said money will also be used "to buy masks, gloves, gowns and goggles for health workers, to buy diagnostic tests, to improve surveillance, and to invest in research and development." He said WHO is partnering with the U.N. Foundation and the Swiss Philanthropy Foundation.