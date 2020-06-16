Glenda Washington takes new role of GO Topeka to help small businesses

Glenda Washington is taking on a new role to help small businesses at the Greater Topeka Partnership.

Glenda Washington says serving as the Chief Equity and Opportunity Officer of GO Topeka and the Greater Topeka Partnership gives her a way to ensure everyone has opportunities.

"When you look at change like this in the community, when you look at an equity officer his or her job is to just make sure we are as competitive as we can be and that inclusion is the primary target, to make sure that everybody in the community gets the opportunity to be included," Washington said.

She says this new role will ensure people and businesses receive opportunities to succeed, "this is something that every community needs, they need a person that is going to be a champion for diversity and inclusion."

Two days into her new position, Washington already is working on a few changes.

"We're working on something called a 'Seat at the Table,' and will have open discussions and then will have action items," she explained. "So what we're looking at is where are the gaps in the community. We're looking at how can we scale our community overall, how can scale our businesses in our community."

Glenda Washington has been a member of GO Topeka's executive leadership team for more than 6 years.

"We just want to do whatever we can while we're at this point in history to make sure that we address the needs of all small businesses, especially those that are marginalized communities," she added.

Alonzo Harrison with HDB construction says Washington already helped many small businesses evolve in her position as senior vice president of women and minority business development.

"I've seen so many come and grow and yet with her being here I've seen her help some continue their operations, and to continue their presence for three to five years. Her in this new role I think is going to be a great asset," Harrison emphasized.

Washington says she will continue putting her best efforts forward, "following through on what their needs are going to be,and then just simply asking questions, making sure that you have that conversation with them and you know what their needs are."

Glenda Washington says the new role is an additional responsibility she is honored to take on, but she will continue her duties with women and minority business development.