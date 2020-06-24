Advertisement

Georgia measure would stop officials mailing ballot requests

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks with a reporter at a conference of local election officials in Savannah, Ga., Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.(AP Photo/Russ Bynum)
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks with a reporter at a conference of local election officials in Savannah, Ga., Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.(AP Photo/Russ Bynum) (WIBW)
By BEN NADLER
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 6:11 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Republicans controlling a Georgia House committee approved legislation Wednesday that would prevent election officials from proactively sending mail ballot request forms to voters ahead of an election.

If it makes it through both chambers and gets Gov. Brian Kemp’s signature, it could take effect ahead of November’s general elections.

To protect voting rights during the coronavirus pandemic, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, sent absentee ballot applications to nearly 7 million active registered voters for the state’s June 9 primary elections, enabling huge numbers to avoid having to vote in person. That contributed to increased turnout, with turnout particularly high among Democrats.

The election was marred by problems after poll workers dropped out in fear of getting infected and their replacements had trouble with new voting equipment, contributing to hours-long lines in some locations.

Soon after Raffensperger sent ballot applications to all voters, House Speaker David Ralston, a Republican from Blue Ridge, expressed concern that it could be bad for the GOP, telling news outlet Fetch Your News in April that expanded use of mail voting “will be extremely devastating to Republicans and conservatives in Georgia.” Ralston later walked back those comments and said his concerns are about the potential for ballot fraud. Historically, there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud through mail-in voting.

Senate Bill 463 proposes several changes to Georgia election law, including giving county election officials leeway in deciding how many voting machines they’ll need for certain elections. It was amended Wednesday morning in the House Governmental Affairs Committee to include language that would block Raffensperger’s office as well as counties from proactively mailing out absentee ballot applications.

Raffensperger pushed back in a statement Wednesday afternoon, saying that “By a wide margin, voters on both sides of the political spectrum agree that sending absentee applications to all active voters was the safest and best thing our office could do to protect our voters at the peak of COVID-19. Some seem to be saying that our office should have ignored the wave of absentee voting that was clearly coming.”

Several groups, including the NAACP and Fair Fight Action, a voting rights group founded by Democrat Stacey Abrams, were quick to condemn the legislation as well, saying in a joint statement that “localities, as well as the state, should maintain as many possible tools in their toolbox to promote vote by mail generally and certainly in the midst of a raging, ongoing health crisis.”

Republican Rep. Shaw Blackmon, chairman of the committee, said the change is meant to help county election officials avoid being flooded with absentee ballot applications, as happened in some counties before the June 9 primary.

“There’s no attempt in any way to remove the ability to request or vote in this particular manner,” Blackmon said. “It just is a capacity issue.”

Rep. Renitta Shannon, a Democrat from Decatur on the panel opposed to the change, said she was concerned about how the bill would effect county election offices..

“The secretary of state has already said that he is not going to send out proactively absentee applications,” Shannon said. “This ties the hands of local governments if they want to do that to help in their elections.”

Latest News

Politics

Gov. Kelly makes administration appointments

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly says she has made some new appointments to her administration.

Politics

Congressman Marshall votes no to Justice in Policing Act

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Congressman Roger Marshall, M.D., to vote no on Justice in Policing Act saying he stands with law enforcement.

Politics

Senate President Susan Wagle makes appointments to interim committees

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Senate President Susan Wagle says she has made appointments to interim committees.

Politics

Congressman Watkins thankful for $1 million KBI grant

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Congressman Steve Watkins applauds the U.S. Department of Justice $1 million grant to the KBI.

Latest News

Politics

Attorney General Barr to testify July 28 before House panel

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 12:29 PM CDT
|
By MARY CLARE JALONICK and ERIC TUCKER
Attorney General William Barr said Wednesday he will testify before the House Judiciary Committee next month for the first time as the panel examines whether he has inappropriately politicized the Justice Department.

Politics

Exclusive with Agriculture Sec. Sonny Perdue: The latest on America’s food supply

Updated: May. 16, 2020 at 11:06 AM CDT
|
By Jacqueline Policastro, Ted Fioraliso, and Timothy Knapp
We're all feeling the impact of rising prices at the grocery store. When will it end? Gray Television Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro gets answers from Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue in an exclusive interview.

Politics

Exclusive with Ivanka Trump: New USDA program aims to help farmers and families in need

Updated: May. 15, 2020 at 3:26 PM CDT
|
By By Jacqueline Policastro, Ted Fioraliso and Timothy Knapp
The Department of Agriculture is buying up to $3 billion in produce, dairy and meat from wholesalers and distributors across the country. They are calling it the Farmers to Families Food Box program.

Politics

Military recruiting goes virtual in the pandemic

Updated: Apr. 30, 2020 at 1:42 PM CDT
|
By Jillian Angeline and Tim Knapp
The Army Recruiting Command went completely virtual when the pandemic hit. We take a look at how recruiters are embracing a new normal.

Politics

FEMA denies seizing coronavirus medical supplies

Updated: Apr. 28, 2020 at 3:07 PM CDT
|
By Kristin Kasper
Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) says he has heard reports from states and healthcare systems alleging that FEMA is seizing and redirecting medical supplies. FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor is denying the accusations.

Politics

FEMA juggles pandemic and storm response

Updated: Apr. 24, 2020 at 2:43 PM CDT
|
By Kristin Kasper
While the Federal Emergency Management Agency is focusing on the coronavirus pandemic, severe weather is striking the Southeast. FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor discusses how the agency is responding.