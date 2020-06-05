Geary County tests all Correctional Officers, inmates for COVID-19

The Geary County Sheriff Office says they have tested all their Correctional Officers, and inmates at the Geary County Jail after two officers test positive for coronavirus.

According to the Sheriff Office, they also tested high risk employees Friday morning.

Testing was done with the help of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Kansas Division of Emergency Management, Geary Community Hospital, Geary County Health Department, and Geary County Emergency Management.

One officer tested positive on Thursday. Through contact tracing, a second officer was tested and also was shown to be positive for the virus.

