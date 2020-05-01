Geary County announced Phased Reopening Plan, effective May 4th, 2020

Geary County Health Officer, Dr. Tammy A Von Busch, announced the Phased Reopening plan for Geary County, which will go into effect Monday, May 4th, 2020, alongside the Governor’s reopening plan.

Starting at 12:01 a.m., Monday, May 4, 2020, all businesses included in the Kansas Essential Functions Framework, and not listed as prohibited later in the release are allowed to reopen, with the requirement of social distancing between customers, no groups larger than 10, fundamental cleaning and public health practices must be followed.

Businesses must also screen their employees at the beginning of each shift for signs of illness, keeping a record of the information for 14 days and provide it to the Local Health Officer upon request. Any business failing to do so will be immediately closed by the Local Health Officer.

Self-serve food and drinks, including buffets are still prohibited in all restaurants, service stations, convenience stores and other facilities.

Childcare requirements remain as they were with the Stay-At-Home order, with daycares being allowed to operate with stable groups of 10 children, and monitoring temperatures upon arrival and departure of the facility. Failure to follow the guidelines will result in immediate closure of the facility.

For more information on the Phased Reopening of Geary County, the Geary County Emergency Public Health Order 20200501 can be found here.