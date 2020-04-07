Geary County Sheriff warns of pandemic assistance scam

The Geary County Sheriff Office is warning residents about a new scam surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, and helping first responders.

According to their Facebook page, a resident alerted the Sheriff about a phone call from someone saying they worked for the Geary County Sheriff and they were collecting donations.

They claimed the donations would help first responders who were on the front lines of the pandemic.

“We are NOT working with anyone in attempt to collect donations, please be cautious, it is unfortunate that there are those out there that would take advantage of such a time to do further harm,” they said on their page.

If you receive a call asking for donations, do NOT give out any financial information over the phone and contact your local agency on how you can help.