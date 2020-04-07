Geary County Health Department releases more information on positive COVID-19 cases

The Geary County Health Department has released more information on the three individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The first individual is a 39 year old female, who upon noticing she had symptoms of coronavirus, quarantined herself prior to testing. Since this individual has not had any recent travel outside of the area, her case is considered community spread.

She and her family have remained isolated at their residence since receiving confirmation of testing positive for coronavirus. The individual has only left her residence to travel to the hospital during the last several weeks.

Individual #2 is a 48 year old male, who tested positive had traveled to Dallas, Texas, and attended a family gathering, where others have since tested positive for coronavirus. Due to others at the gathering in Texas also testing positive, his case is considered travel related.

When this individual returned to Geary County, he quarantined himself at his residence. Since his return, he has only traveled from his residence to a medical facility.

The third positive coronavirus case in Geary County is a 44 year old male, who is currently receiving treatment at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. This individual works in Riley County and has had direct contact with individuals that reside in Geary, Riley and Pottawatomie counties.

This individual has only traveled from his Geary County residence to his place of employment in Riley County in the last several weeks. All people that had direct contact with or those who may have been exposed to him have been notified and are quarantined at their residences and are being monitored at this time.