Geary County Health Department has confirmed its 7th positive case of COVID-19

The Geary County Health Department announced Saturday afternoon confirmation of a seventh positive case of coronavirus within Geary County.

This newly confirmed individual is a direct contact of the 3rd positive COVID-19 case, and has not been to any public places since March 28th, 2020.

This individual continues to remain in quarantine within their residence and has daily contact with the Geary County Health Department to keep them updated on the status of the individual's symptoms.

Geary County has tested 81 individuals, 81 of those tests came back negative for COVID-19, 7 were positive and 3 are will pending results.

This is a developing story, more details will be added as they become available.