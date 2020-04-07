Geary County Health Department confirms 4th positive case of COVID-19

The Geary County Health Department announced on their Facebook page Tuesday afternoon, confirmation of a fourth positive case of coronavirus in the county.

The fourth person to test positive is a 55 year old female, currently in isolation in her residence in Geary County.

All people who had direct contact with this individual have been contacted and have been isolated and are being monitored.

The individual did travel to public places while her symptoms were mild. On Thursday, March 26, 2020, the individual visited Junction City's Neighborhood Walmart between 10:00 and 10:20 am.

She then traveled to Manhattan, and was in Aldi's between 11:00am and 11;30am, finishing the visit in Manhattan at Menards between 11:40am and 12:30pm.

The individual returned to Junction City and visited Dillons between 1:00pm and 2:00pm.

The Geary County Health Department suggests, if you think you may have come in contact with someone who is positive for COVID-19, please self quarantine for 14 days.

If you live in Geary County and are exhibiting symptoms you are asked to call one of the COVID-19 phone numbers. Konza can be reached at 785-238-4711. Geary Community Hospital can be reached at 785-210-4214 or 785-210-4825.