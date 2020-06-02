Geary County Health Department announces 1st COVID-19 related death

The Geary County Health Department has confirmed the death of a 65-year-old male, on June 2, 2020, from COVID-19.

The patient had tested positive for coronavirus and had been a patient at Geary Community Hospital.

This is the first death caused by COVID-19 for Geary County.

Geary County Health officials request individuals to call your healthcare provider if you are experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough or difficulty breathing, prior to seeking assistance in person.