Geary County Faith community finds alternative solutions for worship services

The Geary County Faith community has worked on alternative solutions to in-person church services in order to maintain social distance.

The Geary County Sheriff’s Department, along with the Junction City Police Department, and the Geary County Ministerial Society met this week to discuss the best way to move forward as a community during the Stay-At-Home time.

Many of the area churches have been providing online church services, instead of in person services.

Sheriff Jackson says local churches have come up with alternative solutions, for continuing to move forward, church officials are continuing to make adjustments, including holding a drive-in service in their parking lot with social distancing being observed.

“We were able to do that through all the hard work and effort of Pastor Harris, as well as the rest of the ministerial society, and myself…departments of….Junction City Police Department and the Geary County Sheriff’s Department.” Geary County Sheriff, Daniel E Jackson Jr says.

Sheriff Jackson says if you are concerned about any large group gatherings, you are to call the non-emergent dispatch line, 785-762-5912, and dispatchers will take down the information and law enforcement personnel will investigate the situation.