Geary Co. has 6 cases of COVID-19

Geary County Health officials announced today that they have been informed of the county's fifth and sixth positive cases of COVID-19.

Both individuals were in direct contact with another person in the county who tested positive for the virus. They are currently isolating at home.

Recent travel by these individuals, not including to medical facilities, includes the Dillons Gas Station on Clafin Road and Nichols Chiropractic in Manhattan on March 31, around 9:30 a.m., and the Walgreens on Anderson Avenue in Manhattan on April 1 between 5:15 and 5:40 p.m. and April 2 between 5:35 and 6:15 p.m.