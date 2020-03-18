Geary Co. closes restaurants to drive-thru only

Geary County officials shut down dining in restaurants Wednesday over COVID-19 concerns.

The shutdown, which affects Junction City, prohibits gatherings of 10 or more people.

Affected are movie theaters, auditoriums, museums, bowling alleys, fitness centers, swimming pools and any public gathering locations or special events.

Restaurant, bars and food pantries will be allowed to remain open but they will be limited to drive-thru or carry-out service only, with no dine-in seating allowed.

Religious gatherings and funeral services should ensure appropriate social distancing of at least 6 feet between attendees.