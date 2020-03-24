Geary Co. Sheriff's Office to begin delivering groceries, Rx's to vulnerable residents

The Geary County Sheriff's Office is adding to their list of duties to help their community's most vulnerable population.

Tuesday morning, the agency kicked off its "Helping Hands" initiative.

The Sheriff's office says the new program is geared to help the county's elderly, disabled, or high-risk populations get the food and medications they need during these uncertain times.

The Helping Hands program will deliver prescriptions to those who are outside of the Junction City pharmacy delivery service and pick up and deliver groceries to those who qualify anywhere in the county.

Officials say residents will need to make arrangements with the Sheriff's Office prior to contacting the grocery store or pharmacy to place their order.

All deliveries must be pre-paid, and pick-up times are limited from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Sheriff's Office number is (785) 238-2261.

They say this initiative is a partnership with the Geary County 4-H Senior Center, who has also been helping provide area seniors with necessities.

