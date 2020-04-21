Geary Co. Sheriff highlights community coming together to fight COVID-19

Geary County has been in the national spotlight - with a church in Junction City defying ten or less orders Easter Sunday - and a federal judge granting at least a temporary reprieve from the order a week later.

"Most of the other churches came up with creative and innovative ways to worship such as drive-in church. And for that we thank them. One church did not and unfortunately that is where the media focus is now," said Geary County Sheriff Daniel Jackson.

Jackson says that's far from the full picture of how his county is handling the virus.

Over the last few weeks he's seen his community sewing masks for each other - bringing first responders food - and taking special care of the elderly.

"The outpouring of volunteerism displayed by our citizens says more about the character of our community than the actions of one pastor," he said.

He also applauded the efforts of his county’s health department.

"From the very beginning our health department, our Health Director Dr. Tammy Von Busch and our Assistant, Charles Martinez, were leaning way into this. So we had a county order which limited gatherings to ten before the governor's came out … I think that says a lot about why we only have nine cases and why things have been able to be kept at bay here."

He urges everyone to stay the course.

"Challenging and dangerous times like we are living in now require us to pull together as a community and do what we can to keep everyone safe and healthy," he said.