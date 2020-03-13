Geary Co. Schools close additional week due to Coronavirus

Geary County Schools have announced they will stay closed an additional week after spring break.

Associate Superintendent of Schools Lacee B. Sell posted they will stay closed through March 20th.

They have also cancelled all activities as well.

“It’s our decision in coordination with the Geary County Health Department and Fort Riley to take this precautionary measure at this time,” said Sell.

The district will also hold a special board of education meeting Friday night at 5:30p.