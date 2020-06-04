Geary Co. Corrections Officer tests positive for COVID-19

A Geary County corrections officer tested positive for COVID-19 says Geary County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office received the test at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 4.

The Corrections Department is following the recommendations of the Geary Co. Health Officer. Currently the Department is helping the Health Department with contact tracing.

There have been no other positive test results within the Department.

Geary County asks for patience as accommodations are being made to keep Kansans safe.

