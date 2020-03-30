Gas is cheap, but for many motorists there's nowhere to go

Some service stations in the U.S. are selling gasoline for 99 cents a gallon, prices not seen in about two decades. Gasoline prices have collapsed because demand for oil is way down due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Normally motorists would cheer about cheap gas at the pump, but instead they are under orders to stay home, and they're worried about their jobs. Price-tracking services say the national average is around $2 a gallon but it's falling fast.

Patrick DeHaan, an analyst for GasBuddy, says we're likely to see more stations selling gas for 99 cents, and the average could go below $1.50 a gallon before too long.