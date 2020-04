A garage was completely destroyed in a fire Thursday night.

The garage was alone on a lot near Southeast 37th and Madison. It cuaght fire around 6:30 p.m. Nothing else was around to catch on fire.

Shift Commander Chris Herrera said no one was hurt in the fire, and they didn't know of a cause. He said they were able to use a nearby hydrant to extinguish the fire.

There were tires inside the garage, which burned and created a lot of black smoke in the area.