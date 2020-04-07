GTP cuts pay, furloughs staff in response to coronavirus

The Greater Topeka Partnership is cutting pay and furloughing staff as it deals with fallout from coronavirus.

GTP announced its COVID-19 crisis organizational plan Tuesday night.

One-third of the staff will take partial or full furloughs, and the organization put a hiring freeze on open positions.

In addition, most GTP staff will take temporary pay cuts; CEO Matt Pivarnik will see his pay reduced 40 percent.

Pivarnik said the moves were needed to ensure the organization's financial sustainability, so they can focus on restoring the community when the crisis ends.

The plan takes effect Saturday, and continues until early July.

GTP has around forty employees.