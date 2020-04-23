GTP: Topeka one of the most resilient cities in US

Though the coronavirus has hit us all hard, Topeka has been listed as one of the most economically resilient cities in the country.

“I hope residents and business leaders can take some solace in these findings and recognize that their investment in this community has and will continue to be worthwhile,” Brent Boles, co-chair of the Economic Recovery Taskforce, said.

The Greater Topeka Partnership cited an article by economic analyst organization Chmura that looked at the negative impact the virus has had on metropolitan areas. The data from that article ranks Topeka with the 12th lowest job loss rate in the US.

“Based on Chmura’s estimate, the entire Topeka Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) received an index score of 78, indicating that, relative to other MSAs, we are less vulnerable to high employment losses due to the current crisis; this is due to the mix of industries in our region,” Freddy Mawyin, GO Topeka research manager, explained. “While the index does not account for Topeka’s rate of virus infection, nor Kansas’s stay-at-home orders, and it is important to not discount the pandemic’s significant impact on our labor market, it is good news to know that we have the potential to be less susceptible to the crisis.”

The GTP also found that the think tank Brookings Institute listed Topeka as the 36th least affected by the pandemic out of 382 cities.

The Partnership attributes the city's resiliency to the diverse industries present in it.

“Our diverse mix of industries, such as food manufacturing, distribution and supply chain, health care, government and financial services, contribute to our resilient economy,” GO Topeka President Molly Howey said. “We are hopeful that this resiliency will provide our community a better opportunity at recovery than most other regions in the U.S.”