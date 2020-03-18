GOP right pushes back on Kansas governor for closing schools

Conservative Republican legislators in Kansas are criticizing Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly for closing the state's K-12 schools for the rest of the spring semester. They moved Wednesday to limit her power to address the coronavirus pandemic.

The Senate on Wednesday debated a resolution that would extend a state of emergency that Kelly declared last week until at least May 1. Senators approved a conservative proposal to rewrite the resolution so that it would prevent Kelly from invoking a state law giving the governor broad powers to act to "promote and secure the safety and protection of the civilian population."