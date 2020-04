HOST, GO Topeka's program helping small businesses impacted by the coronavirus, began distributing funds Friday.

They provided $5,000 to four businesses in exchange for gift cards, according to the Greater Topeka Partnership.

Blind Tiger, Tortilla Jacks, Blooms on Boswell, and Skinny's Bar and Grill were the businesses that received the funds.

They say they will be distributing money to more businesses next week.