GO Topeka announces new Chief Equity & Opportunity Officer

Glenda Washington, a staff member of GO Topeka and the Greater Topeka Partnership, has been named the Chief Equity & Opportunity Officer says the foundations.

According to the GO Topeka, Washington previously held the position of Senior Vice President of Women & Minority Business Development, a program of the foundation. She has been a member of GO Topeka’s executive leadership team for over 6 years says the foundation.

“I am honored to be able to serve the community under this position,” says Washington. “Now more than ever, we need to reexamine the societal barriers that have caused some people and businesses to receive every opportunity to succeed while others have few to none. Through this new role I hope to explore what new opportunities there are to ensure that equity, equality and equal opportunity is established, maintained and fostered throughout.”

Washington says that drawing from her past efforts centered on small business advocacy and support, emphasizing on women and minority business development, will help her focus on ensuring equity for marginalized business owners.

“This position is vital to the integrity of our organization moving forward,” Molly Howey, president of GO Topeka, said. "Right now, we must accelerate the role of diversity, equity and inclusion within our society. GO Topeka is committed to be an ally and proponent of this movement. Glenda will do an excellent job leading this effort and pushing us forward.”

Washington says that she began her journey at GO Topeka in 2013 and possess over 25 years of small business and procurement experience.

"Glenda’s career in community and economic development continues to pay dividends to Topeka & Shawnee County,” says Matt Pivarnik, CEO of the Greater Topeka Partnership. “This role is an acknowledgement of her leadership through the years, and the importance that equity and opportunity for all is to our organization while complimenting her continued work for small business and the mission of GO Topeka."

Washington says that before joining GO Topeka she worked with the Jacksonville, Florida, Regional Chamber of Commerce as the director of small and minority business development. After her 6 years in the banking industry she returned to the Chamber as the senior director of economic inclusion in 2003, as well as the Procurement and Technical Assistance Center specialist. Washington says that before she left Florida she served as the Multicultural Accounts Director for Visit Jacksonville.

According to GO Topeka, Washington earned a Bachelor of Science in Workforce, Education and Development from Southern Illinois University, a Bachelor of Science in Business Management and a master’s in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix.

For more information about Glenda Washington visit her bio page on the GO Topeka website.

