GO Topeka announces $2 million emergency fund

A new $2 million emergency fund announced Monday aims to help displaced workers and small businesses affected by the COVID-19 crisis in Topeka and Shawnee County.

GO Topeka on Monday says the new HOST Relief Program is a public-private partnership that will help businesses and displaced workers make it through the COVID crisis.

The program started on Saturday, when Matt Pivarnik, CEO of GO Topeka, received a call from a local business owner pitching the idea. Pivarnik and others got busy over the weekend and by Monday had raised more than $300,00. The outome, Pivarnik said, "was more than I could imagine."

The intent is for funds to go to displaced workers to be used to purchase products or services from Shawnee County businesses. These resources can take the form of gift cards, vouchers or direct product purchases.

GO Topeka is pledging to match up to $1 million dollars in private-sector donations, pending approval by the Joint Economic Development Organization this Wednesday. The public dollars from JEDO will be distributed in the form of new small business grants to provide support during the COVID-19 crisis.

“We’re trying to inject some needed capital back into local companies to get them through this difficult time," says Scott Hunsicker, owner and president of Kansas Financial Resources. "We hope this program also provides some aid to workers displaced by COVID-19.

"In a lot of other communities, there are people calling up local agencies, like the Chamber of Commerce, asking, ‘What can you do for me?’ In Topeka, we’re asking, ‘How can we help?’ This is what sets Topeka apart from so many other communities.”

HOST stands for Helping Others Support Topeka. For more information, visit www.SupportTopeka.com/Host.