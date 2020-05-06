Furniture Mall of Topeka reopens

Businesses are finding ways to adapt best practices during this pandemic.

Furniture Mall of Topeka reopened its front door. The store said it received government loan assistance, so no staff members were laid off during the pandemic.

With doors open, staff is wearing personal protective equipment and furniture is cleaned regularly.

"If you come in through our doors, we're going to offer you a mask," Sales Manager Amanda Garvey said. "We're still going to offer you cookies. We're keeping them bagged. All of our specialists are wearing masks all the time and we are totally cleaning the store. If you are wanting that new beautiful home, please come see us, call us, send in a web inquiry and we'll help out in anyway we can."

The Topeka store is giving customers masks and cookies during their business hours.