Funnel cloud reported in southern Shawnee County

A brief funnel cloud was spotted Monday afternoon in Shawnee County, but no damage was reported.

According to Shawnee County Sheriff Deputies they spotted a brief funnel cloud near 93rd and Adams around 1:45p.m.

“These clouds normally lower a few hundred feet downward from the parent cloud, rotate or spin like a top, and last only a few minutes. Current conditions make it unlikely these funnel clouds will lower to the ground or do any damage. Persons should remain alert and move to a safe place if a funnel cloud approaches,” said the National Weather Service office in Topeka.

There are no reports of damage at this time.