The daughter of a fallen Overland Park police officer said her father is still here, watching over us.

Funeral services were held today for Mike Mosher. He was shot and killed in the line of duty last week Sunday, May 3rd, 2020.

The private memorial at the overland park convention center was limited to family, close friends, and overland park officers who wore black face masks, with a thin blue line.

Mosher was a 15-year veteran of the force. His daughter Tyler said he did the right thing even when no one was watching.

Governor Kelly ordered flags lowered to half-staff through Sundown today in his honor.