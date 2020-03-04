Funeral services set for former USD 437 superintendent

Funeral services are set for the man who led the Auburn-Washburn School District for two decades.

Howard Shuler died Sunday at the age of 81.

Shuler was superintendent for USD 437 from 1982 to 2001, and was honored as Kansas' Superintendent of the year in 2000.

Family will received friends Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home at 2801 SW Urish Road.

Funeral services will be Friday at 1 p.m.at Fellowship Bible Church, and a graveside service will be held Saturday at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Aldrich, Missouri.

Instead of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to be made to the Auburn-Washburn Public Schools Foundation.