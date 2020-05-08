Funeral services set for fallen Overland Park officer

Funeral services have been set for the Overland Park Officer who lost life earlier this week.

Officer Mike Mosher followed a suspect that drove away from a crash, who turned out to be awaiting trial on burglary and assault. A shooting occurred and claimed the lives of both the suspect and Mosher.

Officer Mosher's funeral, only open to family, friends, and fellow Overland Park officers, is planned for May 13. There will also be a public procession following the funeral featuring an honor guard, bagpipers, and other traditional law enforcement honors.