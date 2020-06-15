Funds available for furloughed K-State employees, students

Kansas State University says that it is making funds available for furloughed University employees through the KSU Foundation.

The University says that school leadership faced the tough decision of implementing targeted furloughs in early May, which affected over 400 employees.

"The drastic measures K-State had to take to address the COVID-19 pandemic, while protecting the health and safety of everyone at the university and in our communities, have resulted in furloughs and other stressful impacts on our employees and their families," says University President Richard Myers. "The KSU Foundation's employee emergency relief fund is an example of the K-State family coming together to help each other. Thank you to all our generous donors for their support during this difficult time."

The #KStateStrong Emergency Response Fund was specifically created to assist K-State employees affected by furloughs and are being dedicated to provide relief grants to the affected staff according to the University.

"During this time of uncertainty and financial hardship for many K-Staters, donors have sent a clear message of support to the entire K-State family through #KStateStrong Emergency Response Fund," says KSU Foundation President and CEO Greg Willems. "These awards assisting K-State staff are unprecedented and a prime example of how the K-State family always comes together to make our university community stronger."

K-State says emloyees facing financial difficulties due to COVID-19 furloughs may apply for up to $700 in grant funds. Affected employees are able to apply online on the KSU Foundation page.

Applications for grants will also be accepted in physical copies at the KSU Foundation lobby, 1800 Kimball Ave.

The School says priority will be given to those demonstrating need and awards will be reviewed each business day in the order of applications received with notification of status within three to four business days.

The School says eligible employees may choose to pick up a check at the foundation or have it mailed.

K-State says emergency grants and loans are also available to students experiencing financial hardships due to the pandemic. These can be accessed through the Office of Student Financial Assistance.

