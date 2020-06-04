Fulbright Scholarship awarded to five KU students

Five students at the University of Kansas were awarded Fulbright Awards for the 2020-2021 academic school year says the University.

They students will study, conduct research and teach English across the world next school year. An additional student has also been named as an alternate recipient, according to a report from KU.

The report states that this year’s grantees include two doctoral students going to Austria and Hungary and three recent graduates that will be teaching English in Tajikistan, Colombia and Spain.

The threats of COVID-19 have delayed the program to start at the beginning January instead of the normal starting time in August. Recipients have been given the option to be considered as alternates for other countries or to reapply for the 2021-2022 academic school year, says KU.

“Global challenges demand global solutions,” says Charles Bankart, associate vice provost for international affairs. “As our students depart for their Fulbright programs, they will not only be transformed in myriad ways but will be further empowered in their efforts to transform the world around them because of the empathy they developed, the respect they have earned from and for those around them, and the knowledge gained from the synthesis of ideas and information.”

The University says that the program is an international educational exchange program that is sponsored by the government and designed to increase understanding between Americans and people from other countries.

Over 160 countries operate in the program according to KU. Each recipient is selected on the basis of academic or professional achievement and record of service and leadership in their respective fields. The grant provides funding for round-trip travel, maintenance for one academic year, health and accident insurance and tuition.

“KU’s applicants for the 2020-21 cycle were an exceptionally talented group,” says Rachel Sherman Johnson, director of internationalization and partnerships at KU International Affairs. “They exemplify the intercultural sensitivity, intellectual engagement and emotional resilience that are hallmarks of the Fulbright program, and we are thrilled to have them represent KU on the world stage during this time of profound global challenges.”

The KU Fulbright Scholarship recipients are as follows:

Alaina DeLeo, Omaha, Nebraska, is a 2020 graduate with bachelor’s degrees in global & international studies and Russian, East European & Eurasian studies. She received a Fulbright English Teaching Assistantship for Tajikistan.

Gabrielle Doue, Omaha, Nebraska, is a 2019 graduate with bachelor’s degrees in English and Spanish. She was selected for a Fulbright Teaching Assistantship for Colombia.

Anthony Lee, Cary, North Carolina, is a doctoral student in piano performance. He received the Fulbright Liszt Ferenc Academy of Music Award, which will allow him to study at the Liszt Academy in Budapest, Hungary. Along with taking lessons and giving performances while in Hungary, Lee will research the history of the Liszt Academy, a topic that has few sources in English.

Amy Millet, Hillsboro, Oregon, is a doctoral student in history. She received a research award for Austria, where she will study the intersection of gender history, national identity and food studies in 19th century Austria. Her work will examine how women used daily culinary practices, pre-political obligations that cut across partisan lines, to articulate their views of womanhood. Her research will make a unique contribution to Austrian food history by exploring the dynamic 19th century forces, including industrialization and urbanization, that altered consumption patterns and shaped notions of gender, class, nationality and ethnicity.

Catalina Wedman, originally from Cartago, Costa Rica, is a 2020 graduate with a bachelor’s degree in Spanish and minors in political science and global & international studies. She received a Fulbright Teaching Assistantship for Spain. Wedman also received a Charles B. Rangel Fellowship, which is funded through the U.S. State Department and provides support for a two-year master’s degree in an area of relevance to Foreign Service. She will begin her graduate program at Columbia University in Fall 2020, and take a hiatus to participate in the Fulbright program beginning in January 2021.

Alternate

Azeez Baig, Leawood, is a 2020 graduate with bachelor’s degrees in Spanish and biology. He is an alternate for a Fulbright Teaching Assistantship for Spain.

